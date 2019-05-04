|
GILDAY - Eileen R. on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Gilday. Loving mother of Regina Regler, Arthur J., Edward, the late Kevin, Kathleen Harten, the late Eileen Sullivan, Geraldine Schweiger, and Timothy. Cherished Grandmother of 22 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grandchildren. Devoted sister of Ann McDonough. Reposing at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home, 445 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow on Sunday 2-5 PM and 7-10 PM. Mass of Chris-tian Burial St. Brigid's Church Monday 11:00AM. Interment: Mount St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis Breadline or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019