Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
North Babylon Cemetery
North Babylon, NY
Eileen Gladys Mason Notice
MASON - Eileen Gladys, of Sayville, LI on April 16, 2019. Longtime resident of Babylon and Oakdale. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Loved by Paul, Kathy, Gary, Marie, Eileen, Eric, Donald, Barbara, Jeanne-Marie, Sueann, Bruce, Gene, Nancy, Dianne, and Jim. Cherished grandmother of sixteen and loved great-grand-mother of fifteen. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery, North Babylon, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Saturday 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
