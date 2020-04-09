Home

GREMSE - Eileen 91, passed away peacefully on April 4, due to complications from COVID-19. Loving wife of the late Jack Gremse, FDNY. Native of Flat- bush and a graduate of Bishop McDonnell HS. Eileen married Jack in 1949, had nine children and lovingly raised the family in Valley Stream. Survivor's include her beloved children; MaryJean, Eileen, Kathleen, Paul, (Teri) Beth (Rick), Patricia, (Jimmy), and Kevin (Melinda), daughter -in- law Kathy, 20 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Prede- ceased by her husband Jack, daughter Lynn, son Jack and sisters Mabel and Peggy, SJS. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020
