GUADAGNI - Eileen of Glen Cove, NY on July 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Louis. Loving mother of Andrea (Tim) Knight, Louis Guadagni, Kathleen (Kenny) Rieger and Craig Guadagni. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Benjamin, Matthew, Kevin, Mitchell, Lindsey and Samantha. Visiting Friday 3 5 & 7 9 pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com.Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 am, St. Patrick's RC Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019