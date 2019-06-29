|
|
HAGGERTY - Eileen, C.S.J., formerly known as Maria Prague, at Maria Regina residence on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Eileen Haggerty is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd., Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on June 29, 2019