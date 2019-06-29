Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Opening prayers
Maria Regina Residence
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Maria Regina Residence
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Final farewell ritual
Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road
View Map
Liturgy
Following Services
Maria Regina Residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Haggerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Haggerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Haggerty Notice
HAGGERTY - Eileen, C.S.J., formerly known as Maria Prague, at Maria Regina residence on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Eileen Haggerty is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd., Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now