GIACONE- Eileen Joyce (nee Crickett) 97, of East Hampton, (formerly of West Hempstead and Romford, England) died peacefully on 8-14-2019. Devoted wife of 58 years to her late husband Frank. Loving mother of Michael (Linda), Ronald (Joanne) and David (Debi). Cherished grandmother of Joanna and Nicholas. A family memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in East Hampton, NY. Donations in memory of Eileen may be sent to: Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
