Eileen (Jaeger) Kee

Eileen (Jaeger) Kee Notice
KEE- Eileen (Jaeger) of Rockville Centre suddenly on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles F. Kee Jr. Loving mother of Charles (Kathleen) and Erin Glynn (John). Devoted and caring grandma to her 2 girls Caitlin and Kiera. Special Aunt to Anthony. Beloved sister of the late Edward Jaeger, Charles Jaeger, Constance Deus and James Jaeger. Friends may call Saturday 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Monday 10am St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery .glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2019
