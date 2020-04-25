Home

Eileen L. Leonard Notice
LEONARD - Eileen L. formerly of Locust Valley died on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Leonard. Survived by her daughter, Deborah Diabo, son-in-law Walter Diabo and nephews Arthur, Sandy and Carter Fisher. She was a graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, Fl., a teacher at St. Kilian's School in Farmingdale. Her life-long love of tennis led to participation in tennis officiating including serving as a past President of the Eastern Tennis Umpires Assoc. She was honored with USTA's Eastern Section "Tennis Woman of the Year" Award; the Nicholas E. Powel Award and the Umpires Service Award for her dedication. Memorial Services to be held in the near future; for information: Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head NY 11454. www.whitting.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020
