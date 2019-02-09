|
LEDDY - Eileen E., of Dix Hills, LI formerly of Bethpage, LI on February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Leddy. Devoted mother of Elizabeth (Brian) McDonaugh, Catherine (Kevin) Malone, Eileen Leddy, Margaret Leddy (Alex Horemis), Christine (Lawrence) Reilly, Mary (Michael) Dunphy, James Leddy. Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of the Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). A Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Bethpage, LI, Monday 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. The family requests donations to be made in Eileen's loving memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019