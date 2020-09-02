1/
Eileen Lenney
1939 - 2020
LENNEY - Eileen T. 81 of Albertson, NY passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 peacefully in her home. Born 2/18/39 in Brooklyn, NY and predeceased in death by her parents, Dorothy T. and George P. McCabe, Sr. Married for 56 years to her devoted husband, Robert E. Sr., until his death in 2016. Beloved mother to Candi (Arthur-deceased), Robert E. Jr. (Jeannette), James (Shahnaz), Timothy and Christopher (Jennifer). Adoring grandmother to Robert E. III, Thomas, Scott and Daniel. Faithful sister to George P. McCabe, Jr. (Linda) and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Aidan's in Williston Park where she was married in 1960 and sent many of her children and grandchildren to school as well. She was an integral member of the Rosary Society and Mothers Club. She was blessed to spend summers at Breezy Point with her family her entire life. She helped anyone in need and always offered a solution. Eileen wore many hats but her most cherished role was mom/grandmother to her own and many others. Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm Thursday at Weigand Brothers FH, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass 11:15am, Friday, St. Aidan's RC Church, 505 Willis Ave., Williston Park. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
SEP
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Aidan's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
