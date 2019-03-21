Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church
Point Lookout, NY
LYDON - Eileen A. (nee Joyce) of Point Lookout, NY born in County Meath, Ireland, passed away on March 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Loving mother of Eileen and Kevin (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Katie, Megan, and Owen. Adored sister of Nora, Peggy, Johnny, Philomena, Theresa, and predeceased by Michael, Mary, Bridie, Kathleen, Martin, Tommy, and Paddy. Family will receive friends Sunday, 7-9pm, and Monday, 2-5pm 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10:00am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
