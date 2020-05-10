|
MAHONEY - Eileen Marie. The children of Eileen Marie Mahoney wish to notify you of her passing on May 4, 2020 in Port Jefferson, NY. Eileen was born on December 8, 1941 in Rockville Center, NY to Paul and Anastasia (Hughes) Gagliano. She graduated from The Mary Lewis Academy (high school) in Jamaica Estates, NY in 1959 and then St. Joseph's College, Emmitsburg, MD, Class of 1963, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. On August 22, 1964 she married James Mahoney and in 1965 gave birth to their first son, Brian, followed by Tim (1966) and Stacy (1969). They raised their family at 59 Livingston Street (1966-76) and next door at 61 Vanderbilt Avenue (1976-2002) in St. James, NY where they were parishioners at Sts. Philip & James R.C.C. Eileen devoted her life to raising her family. Her children fondly recall her cooking/ preparing three fresh meals a day for them every day, processing mountains of laundry, and forever present with a rag over her shoulder and bucket of cleaning solution nearby. Through a never ending cycle of seasons, she drove them to uncountable numbers of athletic practices and games all over Long Island, frequently as many as three separate events a day. She literally drove herself ragged for them, leaving an impression in their minds as the most selfless person they ever knew. In 1976 she went to work as a girl's high school sports official with Section 11, Suffolk County Athletic Association. She thoroughly enjoyed refereeing field hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball, and track in a career that spanned 26 years. Eileen was a fervent champion of the underdog and underprivileged. She loved animals, amateur sports, and had a fondness for history. She will be remembered most for her generosity of spirit and tenaciousness in defending her beliefs. Eileen is preceded in death by her cherished brothers, Dr. Francis Gagliano and Alfred Gagliano. She is survived by her equally loved brother, Eugene Gagliano and his wife Elaine of St. James, and her sister Geraldine Ross of Hampton, NH; children, Brian and his wife Trish (Cole) Mahoney of Leicester, NC, Tim and his wife Debbie (Keen) Mahoney of Smithtown, NY, and Stacy and her husband Chuck Connors of Brookfield, CT; grandchildren Ryan Mahoney and his wife Michelle, Jessica Mahoney, Liam Connors, Brendan Connors, McKenzie Connors, and Finnian Mahoney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes that any memorials be made in Eileen's honor to: Defenders of Wildlife - Gray Wolf Protection www.defenders.org
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020