Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey. Inc
96 Commack Road
Commack, NY
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey. Inc
96 Commack Road
Commack, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:15 AM
Christ The King RC Church
Commack, NY
View Map

Eileen Marie Sansone

Eileen Marie Sansone Notice
SANSONE - Eileen Marie of Commack NY on February 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Retired teachers aid of 34 years at North Ridge Primary School Commack NY. Beloved wife of Salvatore, cherished mother of Marie (Richard) Grupp and Patricia A. (James) Thoma.Adored grandmother of Nicholas, Danielle and Rachel Grupp and Samantha (Oscar) Pinto and Brittany Thoma.Loving sister of Dororthy Metzner, Jean Sturek and Frances Palazzo. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey. Inc., 96 Commack Road Commack NY.Mass of a Christian burial Friday 10:15am at Christ The King RC Church Commack NY. Entombment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2020
