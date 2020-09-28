SULLIVAN - Eileen Mary of Northport NY on September 25th, 2020. Amazing teacher, poet, and theatre director. Beloved wife of James. Devoted mother of John. Cherished daughter of Dorothy Forbes and the late Henry Forbes. Adored sister of Virginia Forbes, Mary (Steve) Linn Forbes and Thomas Forbes. Blessed with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM Monday at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 AM at St. Philip Neri Church, 344 Main Street, Northport NY. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and Lustgarten Foundation. nthfh.com