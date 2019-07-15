Home

Eileen Murphy


1931 - 2019
Eileen Murphy Notice
MURPHY - Eileen Janice 08/20/1931-07/06/2019 Daughter of John L. and Pearl G. Murphy. Sister of the late Maude C. Atkinson, the late Margaret Pooler, Sheila Sampson, and the late Kathleen Murphy. Mother of Linda Rahn and Christin Andrews. Grandmother of John Giambalvo, Eden Andrews and the late Jennifer Andrews. Great grandmother of Kaitlyn Parks, Lily Giambalvo, Dakota and Callie Yorrie. "Auntie Mame" to many nieces and nephews. Past president of Loca l 42S H.E.R.E. and a member of the West Islip Senior Painters where she found a new joy in painting after her retirement. So, keeping with her wishes, no services were held.
Published in Newsday on July 15, 2019
