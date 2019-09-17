|
BRAUTIGAM - Eileen Patricia (nee Ward) of Williston Park on September 15, 2019. Born April 21, 1939 raised in The Bronx. Beloved wife of 60 years to John (Sonny). Loving mother to John (Rosemarie), Beatrice (Richard) and Joseph. Amazing grandmother to Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, Alison, Jaclyn, John, Richie, Joseph, Sarah, and James.Special great-grandma to Kevin. Reposing at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY. Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Aidan RC Church Thursday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019