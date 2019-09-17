Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan RC Church
BRAUTIGAM - Eileen Patricia (nee Ward) of Williston Park on September 15, 2019. Born April 21, 1939 raised in The Bronx. Beloved wife of 60 years to John (Sonny). Loving mother to John (Rosemarie), Beatrice (Richard) and Joseph. Amazing grandmother to Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, Alison, Jaclyn, John, Richie, Joseph, Sarah, and James.Special great-grandma to Kevin. Reposing at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY. Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Aidan RC Church Thursday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
