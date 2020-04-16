|
|
HARKINS - Eileen Patricia, Our beloved mother passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on St. Patrick's Day in Donegal, Ireland in 1936 to her parents, Matilda and James Fitzsimmons. She was a loving sister to John Fitzsimmons, Bridie Sullivan and Mary Margaret Gallagher. Eileen emigrated to New York in 1955, working for many years as a telephone operator at CBS. In 1966, she married Nahor (Neil) Harkins, a fellow Donegal native. She was a devoted wife to Nahor and became a proud mother to Daniel (Karen), Niall (Ashley), Kevin, Fiona Osier (Keith), Eileen Sweeney (Frank) and Brendan. The Harkins family moved from Brooklyn to Rockville Centre in 1972, becoming long time parishioners of St. Agnes Cathedral. Eileen was first and foremost a mother; a nurturing and caring woman who cher-ished her children, and when the time came, each of her grandchildren. She was the best "Nana" to Sean, Aidan, Kiera, Kate, Frankie, Connor, Christian, Patrick, Maggie and Ava. In their retirement years, Eileen and Nahor spent time in their home in Ireland, surrounded by old friends and family. Eileen was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many. She cared for her husband during his illness and is now reunited with him in Heaven. She passed peacefully at home, knowing that she was deeply loved, after a long battle with dementia. A celebration of Eileen's life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In the meantime, please continue to share your memories and prayers as they help during this difficult time.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020