Eileen Pfreundschuh

PFREUNDSCHUH - Eileen G., age 63, of New Hyde Park, NY, passed away on July 12, 2020 of complications from CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease). Eileen shared her family home with her life partner of 21 years, Diana R. Yates. Eileen also leaves behind her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Paul Barker, as well as her special nursing family at NYU Langone and members of the Gala Group in Queens. Eileen was a graduate of Martin Van Buren H.S and Adelphi where she received her R.N. Degree. Eileen was a consummate professional and caring nurse throughout her nearly 40 years at NYU Langone Medical Center. Friends may call 516-354-0634 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 125 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 1-5 pm. Interment All Faiths Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sylvia's Place c/o MCCNY Charities, Inc., 446 West 36th St., New York, NY 10018, 212-629-7440 x227.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 14, 2020.
