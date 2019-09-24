|
POWERS- Eileen A., ofSeaford, NY on September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Powers. Devoted mother of Kevin, Brian, Thomas and Keith Powers. Loving grandmother of nine. Cherished great grandmother of two. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:15 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Wednesday 2-4:30 PM and 7-9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019