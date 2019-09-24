Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Powers Notice
POWERS- Eileen A., ofSeaford, NY on September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Powers. Devoted mother of Kevin, Brian, Thomas and Keith Powers. Loving grandmother of nine. Cherished great grandmother of two. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:15 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Wednesday 2-4:30 PM and 7-9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now