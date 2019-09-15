|
MULVEY - Eileen R.of Centereach, NY on September 13, 2019 in her 93rd year. Devoted wife of the late Francis Ronan. Loving mother of Colleen Mulvey and Roanne Morse (Lee). Cherished grandmother of Brandon, LeAnne, and Shane. Throughout WWII Eileen was Executive Secretary to the Purchasing Agent for all USO clubs. Later she became a Canteen Hostess for USO-NCCS in St. Albans and maintained her support of the USO her entire life. Dedicated Executive Secretary for the Vice President of Burlington Industries in the Empire State Building and later in the Public Information Office for the Town of Brookhaven. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue,Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where Religious Service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, Selden, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Monday 7-9 pm and Tuesday 2-4 pm and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019