STEPHENS - Sister Eileen C.S.J., formerly S. Mary Cyrilla at Maria Regina Residence on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There will be a private graveside prayer service and burial on Thursday, April 16, 2020, 2:00pm a memorial mass will take place at a later date. Sister Eileen is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020