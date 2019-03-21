|
|
SULLIVAN - Eileen M. passed on March 19, 2019 of Mal-verne. Beloved wife of Dr. John Sullivan, M.D. Devoted Mother of John (Mary Pat), and Terry (Joan) Sullivan. Fond sister of Edward (Carol) Griffin. Cher-ished Grandmother of Dylan, Elisabeth, Thomas & Colleen. Loving Aunt of Edward Griffin. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Avenue, Malverne. Visitation Friday 2-4 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Wright Ave.) Mal-verne. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to: Epilepsy Foundation, 1500 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, N.Y. 11554 www.Epicli.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019