Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Malverne, NY
Eileen Sullivan Notice
SULLIVAN - Eileen M. passed on March 19, 2019 of Mal-verne. Beloved wife of Dr. John Sullivan, M.D. Devoted Mother of John (Mary Pat), and Terry (Joan) Sullivan. Fond sister of Edward (Carol) Griffin. Cher-ished Grandmother of Dylan, Elisabeth, Thomas & Colleen. Loving Aunt of Edward Griffin. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Avenue, Malverne. Visitation Friday 2-4 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Wright Ave.) Mal-verne. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to: Epilepsy Foundation, 1500 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, N.Y. 11554 www.Epicli.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019
