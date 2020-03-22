|
TONSMEIRE - Eileen 74, of East Marion, NY and Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 15, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, James, their two sons, Brian (Cynthia) and David (Sandra), grandchildren, Will, Dylan, and Juliana, and many nieces and nephews. She was raised in Garden City, NY, received degrees from the College of New Rochelle, and Stony Brook. She was a long time Math Teacher at Syosset HS and later a succesful Real Estate Broker on the North Fork. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held in Greenport, later this year. The family asks that in lieu of other tributes, donations be made to Jack Academy, founded by her nieces in memory of her adored grandnephew, to help break the cycle of poverty. Please see http:--jackacademy.com
