SULLIVAN - Eileen C., of East Meadow, NY, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of retired FDNY Captain, Joseph. Loving mother of Edward Newman (Amy), Kerry Kerpen (Mati), Michael Sullivan, Erin Sullivan, Meghan Sullivan (John Vallone), Tara Ramos (Frank). Cherished grand- mother of Grace, Brianna, Joseph, Robbie, Matthew, Violet, Clare, Scarlett, Daniel and Juliette. Dear sister of Ann Marie Maher (late Tom). Her family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday from 2-5pm and from 7-9pm both days, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28 N. SS PWY) Wantagh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church, East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020