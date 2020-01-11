|
DYRLAND - Einar Magnus, 99, passed away peacefully at home on January 9th, 2020 in Bay Shore, NY. Einar was born in Skudeneshavn, Norway in August 1920. He served in the Norwegian Merchant Marines and was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Navy. Einar was preceded in death by his wife Clara of 65 years. He is survived by his loving children Ingrid (Thomas) Smith and Charles (Kathleen) Dyrland, grandchildren Kristin, Michael, Jason, Ian, and 9 great grandchildren. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Cremation to follow privately. An interment of cremated remains will take place on Wednesday, January 15, at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Einar's memory to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020