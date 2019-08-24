|
Dagger- Elaine N., passed on August 22, 2019 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James C. and cherished grandson, Nicholas. She is survived by her 5 devoted children, James W. (Mimi), Joanne Coleman (Pat), Carolyn Cesare (Sal), Bobby (Cris) and Stephen (Amy) as well as her 17 loving grandchildren and 5 adoring great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sister Marilyn Hull (Al) as well as many nieces and nephews. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Sunday 6-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes RC Cathedral, Rockville Centre, Tuesday 10AM. Interment immediately following at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019