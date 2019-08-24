Home

Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes RC Cathedral, Rockville Centre
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Elaine Dagger Notice
Dagger- Elaine N., passed on August 22, 2019 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James C. and cherished grandson, Nicholas. She is survived by her 5 devoted children, James W. (Mimi), Joanne Coleman (Pat), Carolyn Cesare (Sal), Bobby (Cris) and Stephen (Amy) as well as her 17 loving grandchildren and 5 adoring great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sister Marilyn Hull (Al) as well as many nieces and nephews. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Sunday 6-9pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes RC Cathedral, Rockville Centre, Tuesday 10AM. Interment immediately following at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019
