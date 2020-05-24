|
HELLBERG - Elaine, M. of West Islip, LI on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Christopher L. Hellberg, cherished mother of Sherilyn and Samantha Hellberg. Dear sister of Jeanne, Andrew, Arthur and many loving friends. The family will gather privately to celebrate Elaine's life. Please share your thoughts and memories of Elaine on the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home website at: www.chapeyfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, Please donate to Monday at Racines: http:--www.mondaysatracine.org-donate- or the Long Island chapter of the N.O.C.C - National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at: https:--events.ovarian.org-nocc-Donate
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020