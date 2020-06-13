Elaine Higgins

HIGGINS - Elaine of Hicksville on June 11, 2020 in her 93rd year. Adored wife of the late John Higgins and the late Daniel Deasy. Devoted mother of David (Mary), Tara Wright (the late Jimmy), Kerry Silverstein (Andrew) and step-mother of Maryellen. Treasured grandmother of Christopher and Carley. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville, NY on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11am. Private cremation to follow. Inurnment to be scheduled at Calverton Nation Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Richard J. Boyko F.S., Inc. Boykofuneralservices.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 13, 2020.