CUZZO - Elaine M. It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine M. Cuzzo, formerly of Middle Village, NY, announce her passing at the age of 88 from complications of COVID-19. She spent her last three years of life as a resident of Ozanam Hall Nursing Home of Queens, where she was cared for with so much love and respect. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert, who was the love of her life. Elaine's pride and joy was her family. Loving Mom of Barbara, Bobby (Mary Jo), Donna (Luke), Joyce (Tony), and Michelle (T.J.). Cherished grandmother of Angela (Matt), Jennifer, Jason (Hayley), Kristen, Nicole (James), Tiffany, Danielle (Patrick), Lauren (Dan), Stephen and Stephanie and loving great-grandmother of Ainslie, Luke, Jordan, Alexandra and baby girl Tierney, arriving in June 2020. Predeceased by her 3 sisters and brother, Rosemarie, Loretta, Louis and Diane. Left to cherish her memory is her brother Mikey (Betty). She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as all who knew and loved her. Arrangements are entrusted to New Hyde Park Funeral Home in New Hyde Park, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nhpfh.com. Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to Ozanam Hall www.ozanamhall.org. In light of these unprecedented circumstances, we will celebrate her life with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020