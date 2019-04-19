|
MIELINIS - Elaine (nee Horn) on April 13, 2019. Formerly of Hempstead, New York. Passed away peacefully in Arizona. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mielinis. Loving mother of Kerry (Ron) Landau and George Immerso. Loving and dear sister of Marilyn Johnson and dear sister to her brother Fred Horn. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM with a prayer service Monday evening at 7:30PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Interment Tuesday 11:00AM at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019