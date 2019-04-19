Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenfield Cemetery
Hempstead, NY
Elaine (Horn) Mielinis


Elaine (Horn) Mielinis Notice
MIELINIS - Elaine (nee Horn) on April 13, 2019. Formerly of Hempstead, New York. Passed away peacefully in Arizona. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mielinis. Loving mother of Kerry (Ron) Landau and George Immerso. Loving and dear sister of Marilyn Johnson and dear sister to her brother Fred Horn. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM with a prayer service Monday evening at 7:30PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Interment Tuesday 11:00AM at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
