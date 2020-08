Or Copy this URL to Share

BRODSKY - Elaine Pallie passed away at her home in Great Neck at the age of 88.Loving mother (Russell, Phillip and William), grandmother, great-grandmother,sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Beauty and grace personified. Dedicated her life to family, friends, teaching, dance, the performing arts and of course her dogs. She will be missed by all.Resident of Great Neck since 1962.







