|
|
FREMGEN - Elaine (nee Polis) of Northport on February 6, 2019, 58 years of age. Beloved wife of Roger. Loving sister of Diane Polis DeVoe and her husband Glenn. Elaine was a longtime Decorative Artist in Northport. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Tuesday 10 am at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, Greenlawn, NY, burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In Elaine's memory memorial donations to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797, would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019