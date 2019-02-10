Home

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church
Greenlawn,, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Elaine Polis FREMGEN Notice
FREMGEN - Elaine (nee Polis) of Northport on February 6, 2019, 58 years of age. Beloved wife of Roger. Loving sister of Diane Polis DeVoe and her husband Glenn. Elaine was a longtime Decorative Artist in Northport. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Tuesday 10 am at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, Greenlawn, NY, burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In Elaine's memory memorial donations to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797, would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019
