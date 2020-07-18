ADAMKIEWICZ - Elba D'alto a loving devoted mother, grandmother sister aunt and friend. La Mia famiglia e' la Mia vita. Survived by Debbie (Harold), Elbalisa (Haysam), Felix (Michele), Mark, Mario (Pat), Marina, Nadine (George), Melissa, Reno (Lisa), Damion, Dinamarie, Crystal, Maria, Felix (Jacqueline), Rocco, Donald, Eric, Jennifer (David), Talia (Sam), Valerie, Angela (Matt), Michael (Sara), Tanyalisa, Vincent, Alicia (Ben), Anthony (Victoria), Nicholas, Tyler, Joey Gianna, Dylan, Deanna, Mikayla, Giavanna, Lia, Zack, Harley, Matthew and Alyssa. Services Sunday July 19, 2020 2-4pm 7-9pm at Commack Abbey. Mass Monday July 20, 2020 10am Christ the King Church then St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 18, 2020.