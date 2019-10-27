|
|
SAMSON - Elda passed away in her beloved garden, clippers in hand, clippings beneath her. She battled only old age for the last few years. She always claimed a wonderful life and that when heaven was ready she was also. Born in Villa Lagarina, Trento, Italy on February 28, 1923. She was the daughter of Jacob and Clara Pogar. She came to America by way of Ellis Island. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, learned to make wine in the bath tub, swim at Coney Island and write poetry. She met her husband Louis at a Moose Lodge in Brooklyn. After the birth of two sons the family moved to Lindenhurst, New York where another three daughters and brother joined the family. Elda was a wonderful mother and friend to many. She loved her family and extended that love to friends of family. She enjoyed eating well and feeding her family and friends of family. All were welcome and all were fed. Elda enjoyed a long civil service career, loved the interaction and meeting new people. She especially loved the luncheons, parties and food. She was a party animal although never drank except for a glass of wine with dinner and a sippa whatever you were drinking. She moved to Vista with her best friend, her daughter. She loved life and her gardening as there was no winter. The Vista Senior Center quickly became her go to place. Sunday was family dinner out enjoying time and food with good company. She especially enjoyed putting mints in her purse. She continued receiving communion and writing poetry until her final request was met. Elda is survived by her children Louis Samson, Dianne Korbel, Maryann Vinci, Gerard Samson and Joanne Carpenter and their spouses and families. A mass was said in St. Francis in Vista and a service will be held in Lindenhurst, NY, in November. Elda insisted that no flowers be sent. Enjoy those closest to you. I wish to take my final breath; Upon the earths sweet loving breast; My body resting on soft leaves; Birds above me in the trees; Chirping their farewell eulogy; In sweet melodious harmony; For many hours I have toiled; With rake in hand to till the soil; The sunshine glowing upon my frame; Set my soul and spirit aflame. Please no hospital bed for me! Where confinement proves necessity. And schedules call them to arrange; A periodic diaper change; Rather than face that picture hard, I prefer to die in my backyard. Those who loved me can say a prayer, That where I am, awaits a garden to care. Elda Samson
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019