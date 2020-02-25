|
|
MCDONNELL - Sister Eleanor Ann C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Eleanor Maria, of Maria Regina Residence on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717, on WednesdayFebruary, 26, 2020, 2pm - 4:30pm, Wake Service at 3:00pm. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Thursday, February 27, 2020,at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Chapel, Building #3. Sister Eleanor is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and theSisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. 11717. Services entrusted toFredrick J. Chapey & Sons EastIslip Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020