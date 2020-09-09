1/
Eleanor B. Schoen
1927 - 2020
SCHOEN - Eleanor B. (nee Kiernan), age 92, passed on September 5th after a brief illness. Eleanor was born on September 14, 1927 to the late Ella and James Kiernan. Eleanor was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in Huntington, NY, a volunteer at Trocare, and retired representative of Bissell Inc. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sister Rita (Drosgrey), and brothers James Kiernan and Robert Kiernan (Barbara). Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Deborah of Melville, NY, Kevin and wife Carolyn of Andover, MA, James and wife Sharon of Darien, CT, and Elizabeth and husband Torkel (Knutson) of Centerport, NY. Eleanor was a loving grandmother to grandchildren, Lindsay Schoen (Matthew Lane), Holly Schoen (Matthew Davidson), Torkel Knutson (Kimberly), Logan Knutson, Adeline, and Keane Schoen. She will be welcomed in heaven by her grandchildren Douglas and JR. She will be missed by her sister Catherine, her many nieces, nephews, dear friends and her husband Charles Hartley. Eleanor was a loving mother and grandmother who took great pride in her family. She was a dedicated and caring friend who will be missed by those whose lives she's touched. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 9:45 AM, St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington, NY. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc. www.jacobsenfuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
