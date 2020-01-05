|
BEGGINS - Eleanor M. Beggins, of Stewart Manor on January 4, 2020. 90 years old. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Eleanor (Tom), James (Jeanne), John (Nina), Susan (Steve) and Kathleen (Rob). Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Nicole), Justin, Olivia, Stephen (Anjelica) Emily, James, Robert, Hannah, Genevieve, the late James Liam, Elizabeth, Timothy, Jack and Kelly. Proud great-grandmother of Liam Thomas. Fortunate to be loved by countless nieces, nephews and friends whom Eleanor loved dearly. Family and friends may call Monday, 2-5 & 7-9 at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Anne's RCC, Garden City. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020