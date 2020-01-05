Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Beggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Beggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Beggins Notice
BEGGINS - Eleanor M. Beggins, of Stewart Manor on January 4, 2020. 90 years old. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Eleanor (Tom), James (Jeanne), John (Nina), Susan (Steve) and Kathleen (Rob). Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Nicole), Justin, Olivia, Stephen (Anjelica) Emily, James, Robert, Hannah, Genevieve, the late James Liam, Elizabeth, Timothy, Jack and Kelly. Proud great-grandmother of Liam Thomas. Fortunate to be loved by countless nieces, nephews and friends whom Eleanor loved dearly. Family and friends may call Monday, 2-5 & 7-9 at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at St. Anne's RCC, Garden City. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -