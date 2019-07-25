|
BOEGEL - Sister Eleanor, OP (formerly Sister Mary Laboure, OP) was born into eternal life on July 22, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Friday, July 26, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, July 27, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake & Mass at Queen of the Rosary Mother-house, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019