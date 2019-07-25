Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Boegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Boegel OP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Boegel OP Notice
BOEGEL - Sister Eleanor, OP (formerly Sister Mary Laboure, OP) was born into eternal life on July 22, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Friday, July 26, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, July 27, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake & Mass at Queen of the Rosary Mother-house, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now