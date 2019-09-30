|
Casey-D'Andrea - EleanorM. of Gainesville, VA formerly of Huntington, NY, on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William Casey and the late Joseph D'Andrea. Loving mother of the late William Jr., John (Joann),Patrick (Deborah) and Kathleen (Christopher) Bonatti. Cherished grandmother of five and great-grand-mother of two. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 30, 2019