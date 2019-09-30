Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church
Greenlawn, NY
Eleanor Casey-D'Andrea Notice
Casey-D'Andrea - EleanorM. of Gainesville, VA formerly of Huntington, NY, on September 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William Casey and the late Joseph D'Andrea. Loving mother of the late William Jr., John (Joann),Patrick (Deborah) and Kathleen (Christopher) Bonatti. Cherished grandmother of five and great-grand-mother of two. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 30, 2019
