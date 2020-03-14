|
CROWE - Eleanor C. of East Northport, on March 11, 2020, at 82 years of age. Beloved wife of John J. Crowe. Treasured mother of Maureen, and John (Susan) Crowe. Cherished grandmother of Bridget, Kevin, Brian, and Kelly; great-grandmother of Carter. Visiting Sunday 3-7pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Monday, 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church in Greenlawn. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 29 Northgate Drive, Greenlawn, NY 11740. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2020