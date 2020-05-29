Eleanor Deacon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEACON - Eleanor Clary, aged 84, entered Heaven on May 25, 2020 and was welcomed by her parents Howard and Betty, brothers Howie, Jimmy and Tommy, stepdaughter Annie and her beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by the love of her life Bob, husband of 38 years, her children Ronnie, Kevin, Tommy, Carol, Danny, Pat, Mike and stepson Bobby; 13 grandchildren Scott, Kelly, Katie, Clary, Christopher, Patrick, Kayla, Virginia, Robert, Lily, AJ, Melissa, Dante; and great-grandson Crawford. Many people have spoken about what an inspiration our mother was to them as a model of strength and determination. We will especially remember her as a sharp-witted, modern woman who loved nothing more than having all of her family together. At Eleanor's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved