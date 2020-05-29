DEACON - Eleanor Clary, aged 84, entered Heaven on May 25, 2020 and was welcomed by her parents Howard and Betty, brothers Howie, Jimmy and Tommy, stepdaughter Annie and her beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by the love of her life Bob, husband of 38 years, her children Ronnie, Kevin, Tommy, Carol, Danny, Pat, Mike and stepson Bobby; 13 grandchildren Scott, Kelly, Katie, Clary, Christopher, Patrick, Kayla, Virginia, Robert, Lily, AJ, Melissa, Dante; and great-grandson Crawford. Many people have spoken about what an inspiration our mother was to them as a model of strength and determination. We will especially remember her as a sharp-witted, modern woman who loved nothing more than having all of her family together. At Eleanor's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.