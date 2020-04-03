Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
DeVERNA - Eleanor, on March 27, 2020, of Boynton Beach, FL (formerly of Seaford). Beloved wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Charles (Elliana), Keith (Monica), Scott (Debra), Robin Lorenz, and Colin. Proud grandmother of 8 and cherished great grandmother of 10. In light of the current health circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, the DeVerna family has decided to keep all funeral services private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2020
