FEURING - Eleanor S. of Wantagh, NY on May 25, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Ronald, Jr. (Sue), Robert (Angela), and Richard (Charles Krewson). Cherished by her 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Adored sister of Michael Smiles. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday at 10 am, with a Religious Service to begin at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019