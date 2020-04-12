|
GILL - Eleanor (ne Graham), age 89, passed peacefully on April 9th. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Colleen), Maureen (Tim), the late Jimmy, Patricia (Rob), and Colleen (Steve). Adored grandmother of Brian, Brendan (Barbara), Meghan (David), Matthew (Emily), Shannon (Vincent), Kailyn, Jimmy, Jaclyn, Steven, Colin, and Morgan. Cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte and Nora. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to or The Mary Brennan INN.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020