KEARNEY - Eleanor J., age 84 on June 19, 2020. Loving mother of Laura (Dave) Behanna, Linda (Joey) Alfano, Karen (Malcolm) Wade, Kristine (Bill) Wells & Bernie Kearney. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Melissa, Kristin, Sarah, Kerri, Melinda, Rebecca and William. Proud great grandmother. Devoted sister of Judy Face and the late Reidar Syvertson. Visitation Monday June 22, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Port Jefferson, NY. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Port Jefferson, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Infant Jesus R.C.C. and/or Water's Edge Rehabilitation Residence Council.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 22, 2020.