KENNEDY - Eleanor A., 87, a resident of Sayville for over 45 years. Beloved mother of Michele (Daniel) O'Keefe, Thomas (Cheryl) Johnson, Maureen (Kevin) Barry, Maryellen (James) DeLalla. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6. Due to recent events, services will be private and a celebration of Mrs. Kennedy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020