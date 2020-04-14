Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Eleanor Kennedy


1932 - 2020
Eleanor Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY - Eleanor A., 87, a resident of Sayville for over 45 years. Beloved mother of Michele (Daniel) O'Keefe, Thomas (Cheryl) Johnson, Maureen (Kevin) Barry, Maryellen (James) DeLalla. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6. Due to recent events, services will be private and a celebration of Mrs. Kennedy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
