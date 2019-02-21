Newsday Notices
Eleanor M. McHugh Notice
MCHUGH - Eleanor M. age 91 on February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of the late Joseph, Barbara (Garry) Paszul, Thomas (Donna), Steven, Dawn and Chris (Vicky). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Shannon, Christopher, Justin, Becky, Corey, Liam, Reilly and great-grandmother of Conor, Hadley, Jenna and Joseph James. Visitation will be on Friday February 22, 2019 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 683 Montauk Hwy Bayport, New York 11705. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday February 23, 9:45a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church in Bohemia. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre cemetery in Coram. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Nepomucene RC Church Parish Outreach 1140 Locust Avenue Bohemia, NY 11716 or The Hospice Inn, 70 Pinelawn Rd. Melville, NY 11747.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
