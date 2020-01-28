|
|
MacEachen - Sr. Eleanor D.W. in religion, known as Sr. Alexis of the Holy Face, of West Islip, on January 27, 2020 in her 90th year. She will be greatly missed by the Daughters of Wisdom. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Mary. Beloved sister of Hugh, the late Alexandra and the late Mary. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY where a religious service will be held 3PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10AM at St. Louis De Montfort RC Church, Sound Beach, NY. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Wednesday 2-4PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020