Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor MacEachen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Eleanor MacEachen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Eleanor MacEachen Notice
MacEachen - Sr. Eleanor D.W. in religion, known as Sr. Alexis of the Holy Face, of West Islip, on January 27, 2020 in her 90th year. She will be greatly missed by the Daughters of Wisdom. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Mary. Beloved sister of Hugh, the late Alexandra and the late Mary. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY where a religious service will be held 3PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10AM at St. Louis De Montfort RC Church, Sound Beach, NY. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Wednesday 2-4PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
Download Now