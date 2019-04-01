|
MURPHY - Eleanor, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY on March 30, 2019. Beloved aunt of Richard (Lynda), Patricia, Robert (Theresa), Thomas, James (Susan), Laura (Victor), Kenneth (Nancy), Irene (Richard), Diane (Richard), Deirdre (Robert) and Kate (Leonard). Loving sister-in-law to Alice and cherished great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street, Oyster Bay, Tuesday 6-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:30 am, Chapel of St. Dominics R.C. Church. Interment St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Parish Outreach, 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019