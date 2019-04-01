Home

Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel of St. Dominic's R.C.C
MURPHY - Eleanor, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY on March 30, 2019. Beloved aunt of Richard (Lynda), Patricia, Robert (Theresa), Thomas, James (Susan), Laura (Victor), Kenneth (Nancy), Irene (Richard), Diane (Richard), Deirdre (Robert) and Kate (Leonard). Loving sister-in-law to Alice and cherished great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street, Oyster Bay, Tuesday 6-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:30 am, Chapel of St. Dominics R.C. Church. Interment St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Parish Outreach, 93 Anstice Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019
